Aidan O'Brien has Arc preference for order of St George

Aidan O'Brien said it is "more likely" Order Of St George will run in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe rather than the Emirates Melbourne Cup.

The grand five-year-old stayer won the Irish St Leger for a second time at the Curragh on Sunday and is now in the frame to contest the big race at Chantilly, in which he finished third last year, on October 1.

Order Of St George would have to carry top weight in the Melbourne Cup on November 7, but the Ballydoyle handler at this stage has a preference for the Arc.

O'Brien told the Herald Sun: "We haven't decided yet between the Arc and the Melbourne Cup for Order Of St George but it's probably more likely that he will go for the Arc."

