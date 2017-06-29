Aidan O'Brien considers retirement for star sprinter Acapulco

Group One-winning sprinter Acapulco could have run her last race.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien said she might now be retired after having missed Royal Ascot with a late setback.

The in-foal daughter of Scat Daddy won the Nunthorpe at York in 2015, when trained by Wesley Ward, and has had just one start for O'Brien, when she claimed a Listed race at the Curragh in May.

O'Brien told the Irish Independent: "It's very possible she won't run again. Royal Ascot was disappointing, but such is racing, and she is a very important mare for us."