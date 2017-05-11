Ah here, they just won’t learn; Sports presenter refers to ‘British’ Katie Taylor
As sure as night follows day, no sooner has the dust settled on an incident of the British claiming an Irish star as one of their own than they do it again.
It is always annoying but the latest example is particularly infuriating.
Katie Taylor won an Olympic gold medal in London and was presented with it with the tricolour in the background and Amhrán na bhFiann playing.
So it should be abundantly clear to everyone in Britain that Katie is Irish.
And yet here we have Sky Sports presenter Jim White wondering if she will "add her name to Britain’s list of world champions by the end of the year".
Not ok Jim, not ok at all.
How many times do we have to say it?
Well that's a strange looking Union Jack flag, eh? @JimWhite called @KatieTaylor "British" on Sky Sports News. pic.twitter.com/sgxFCapOYB— Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) May 10, 2017
@JimWhite please find attached details of where @KatieTaylor is from. #notbrittish #educateyourself #ROI https://t.co/GWa2ndU7d1— Graham B (@GPBrowne) May 11, 2017
@JimWhite pls stop referring to Ireland's Katie Taylor as British she isn't— Michael (@mikeomeara16) May 11, 2017
Hey @JimWhite repeat after me: KATIE TAYLOR IS IRISH, NOT BRITISH. Now you try.... @SkySports pic.twitter.com/iH9oSphjI5— Stephen Murphy (@splmurphy) May 10, 2017
@JimWhite your the king of them Jim but Katie Taylor is 100% Irish try fix up that mistake for Sky please 🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪🇮🇪#boxing#katietaylor#irish— Andrew Jenkins (@andrewjackj) May 11, 2017
Seriously Britain, Irish people are IRISH, end of story.
