Ah here, they just won’t learn; Sports presenter refers to ‘British’ Katie Taylor

As sure as night follows day, no sooner has the dust settled on an incident of the British claiming an Irish star as one of their own than they do it again.

It is always annoying but the latest example is particularly infuriating.

Katie Taylor won an Olympic gold medal in London and was presented with it with the tricolour in the background and Amhrán na bhFiann playing.

So it should be abundantly clear to everyone in Britain that Katie is Irish.

And yet here we have Sky Sports presenter Jim White wondering if she will "add her name to Britain’s list of world champions by the end of the year".





Not ok Jim, not ok at all.

How many times do we have to say it?

Seriously Britain, Irish people are IRISH, end of story.