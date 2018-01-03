Aguero: Players of Kane's quality would have no problem at Real Madrid

Sergio Aguero believes Tottenham's Harry Kane has the quality required to be a success at Real Madrid.

The Argentina striker, who has been linked with Real for much of his time with Manchester City and is also familiar with them after playing for cross-city rivals Atletico, is convinced about Kane's abilities.

Aguero has played at international level alongside Angel Di Maria and Gonzalo Higuain, who each succeeded at the Bernabeu, and, asked if the Spurs forward could do the same, he responded positively.

"The truth is that players of this quality, I think they wouldn't have a problem playing for such an important club as Real Madrid," Aguero said of Kane, who has reportedly caught the eye of the Spanish giants with his record 39-goal Premier League haul in 2017.

"I don't know what he is thinking, but that's not my problem - it's his."

There has been recurring uncertainty over Aguero's future since Pep Guardiola took over as City manager in 2016, despite repeated assurances from the club he will not be leaving.

Reports emerged in December claiming Guardiola was pleased with the striker and determined to keep him, having been impressed with his work-rate and determination to adapt to his methods.

However, though the 29-year-old, who earlier this season became City's record goalscorer, insists he wants to stay in Manchester until his contract expires in 2020, he says the club will decide.

Asked about this after scoring in City's 3-1 win over Watford on Tuesday, Aguero told reporters: "I have until 2020, I think.

"The truth is that I hope to see out my contract and I'll try to do my best from here until the end of the season, and after that we will see what happens with me."

Asked further if he wanted to stay, he said: "For me, yes. Obviously my plan is not to change clubs.

"The truth is I'm very happy here but, as always, as I said before, the club has the last word.

"They're the only ones who decide, because obviously the club is the one who makes the decisions, they are the ones who say you have to go or have to stay, so I'll respect whatever they tell me."

Aguero also said "everything's fine" when asked about his relationship with Guardiola. When discussing Aguero in December, Guardiola maintained his stance that the player would be allowed to stay as long as he wanted.

He said: "He is a legend. He will decide absolutely everything about his life and his future. I'm delighted to have him here."

With Aguero having already won the Premier League twice at City, and him believing they are on course to win it again this term, he admits Champions League glory is now his main motivation.

"I would prefer to win the Champions League over the league because it's something City haven't won yet," he said.