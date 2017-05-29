After 120 goalless minutes a penalty shoot-out was just what the play-off final needed

The Championship play-off final is often a difficult watch, with promotion to the Premier League up for grabs and only one place available.

That was the case when Huddersfield Town and Reading took to the pitch at Wembley Stadium – after 120 minutes of goalless football, a penalty shoot-out would at least deliver ‘goals’ of sorts.

Rain storm has just knocked off my Sky signal. After sitting through that match I'll be fuming to miss the only good bit, penalties 🙈 — Adrian Clarke (@adrianjclarke) May 29, 2017

Mind you, not everyone was optimistic.

Wouldn't be surprised if penalties remained 0-0 #PlayOffFinal — Gibbs (@BasicallyGibbs) May 29, 2017

Sure, penalties are a treat for the neutrals, but not the fans of the teams involved…

Starting to get that brilliant feeling you have as a neutral when penalties seem like a real possibility... — The Football Ramble (@FootballRamble) May 29, 2017

Extra time has finished, and we're going to penalties at Wembley!



Reading and Huddersfield fans like: pic.twitter.com/ReO7TyM5Yi — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) May 29, 2017

… especially when the Premier League offers a sizeable financial incentive.

PENALTIES FOR £170 MILLION! No pressure lads! #PLAYOFFFINAL — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) May 29, 2017

After an exciting penalty shoot-out, where the Terriers missed first before Reading missed twice, it was Huddersfield Town who earned passage to the country’s top division.

That makes two new Premier League sides next season, with both Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town making their debut in the 2017/18 season.

Huddersfield, after that play-off win, and Brighton, will next season become the 48th and 49th teams to play Premier League football. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) May 29, 2017

Although Huddersfield’s goal difference in the league might make their promotion seem hard to believe.

1 - Huddersfield are the 1st team in @EFL history to be promoted having conceded more goals than they’ve scored in the league campaign. Up. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 29, 2017

They might need to work on that for next season.