After 120 goalless minutes a penalty shoot-out was just what the play-off final needed

Back to Sport Home

The Championship play-off final is often a difficult watch, with promotion to the Premier League up for grabs and only one place available.

That was the case when Huddersfield Town and Reading took to the pitch at Wembley Stadium – after 120 minutes of goalless football, a penalty shoot-out would at least deliver ‘goals’ of sorts.

Mind you, not everyone was optimistic.

Sure, penalties are a treat for the neutrals, but not the fans of the teams involved…

… especially when the Premier League offers a sizeable financial incentive.

After an exciting penalty shoot-out, where the Terriers missed first before Reading missed twice, it was Huddersfield Town who earned passage to the country’s top division.

That makes two new Premier League sides next season, with both Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town making their debut in the 2017/18 season.

Although Huddersfield’s goal difference in the league might make their promotion seem hard to believe.

They might need to work on that for next season.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Huddersfield Town, Penalty, penalty shoot-out, play-off final, Premier League, Promotion, Reading, The Championship, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport