Adidas apologises for email congratulating runners for ‘surviving’ Boston marathon
19/04/2017 - 08:17:56Back to Sport Home
Sportswear company Adidas has been forced to apologise after sending an insensitive email to runners who finished the Boston Marathon.
The Adidas message read - “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!”.
A bomb at the 2013 event killed three people and injured several hundred more, including 16 people who lost limbs.
The company said they were “incredibly sorry” and said: “There was no thought given to the insensitive subject line we sent on Tuesday.”
April 18, 2017
A number of survivors of the 2013 bombing took part in this year’s race.
Join the conversation - comment here