Adidas apologises for email congratulating runners for 'surviving' Boston marathon

Sportswear company Adidas has been forced to apologise after sending an insensitive email to runners who finished the Boston Marathon.

The Adidas message read - “Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!”.

A bomb at the 2013 event killed three people and injured several hundred more, including 16 people who lost limbs.

The company said they were “incredibly sorry” and said: “There was no thought given to the insensitive subject line we sent on Tuesday.”

A number of survivors of the 2013 bombing took part in this year’s race.
