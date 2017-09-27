Aden Flint’s new Bristol City goal GIF is possibly the club’s best effort yet

Championship side Bristol City have got off to a decent start to the 2017/18 season but they might arguably be better known for their goal GIFs, which their social media team tweet out whenever they score.

This was one of the club’s best efforts at the start of the season – the solo high-five.

Earlier in September, they set the bar a little higher with this random fire extinguisher piece.

Defenders by their nature don’t tend to score as many goals as the forwards but Aden Flint has scored enough to warrant an entirely new, and world-class, GIF.

This was his reasonably amusing go earlier in the month.

After scoring his side’s second in a 2-0 win against Bolton that saw City go seventh in the league, the club tweeted out the best of the lot so far.

Coat over the shoulder, turn and raised eyebrow – that is going to take some beating.