Adam Lallana to sign new long-term contract with Liverpool
22/02/2017 - 14:01:49
Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is set to sign a new long-term contract with the club on Wednesday.
It is understood the England midfielder has agreed a new £110,000-a-week three-year deal - effective from this summer - with the option of a further 12 months.
Lallana is due to sign his contract later today, although official confirmation is due in the next 24 hours.
The new deal is reward for some impressive performances from Lallana in arguably his best season since moving to Anfield in 2014.
Lallana follows Philippe Coutinho in committing his long-term future to the club having signed a new contract in January to become the club's highest-paid player.
