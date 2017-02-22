Adam Lallana to sign new long-term contract with Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is set to sign a new long-term contract with the club on Wednesday.

It is understood the England midfielder has agreed a new £110,000-a-week three-year deal - effective from this summer - with the option of a further 12 months.

Lallana is due to sign his contract later today, although official confirmation is due in the next 24 hours.

Adam Lallan. Pic: PA

The new deal is reward for some impressive performances from Lallana in arguably his best season since moving to Anfield in 2014.

Lallana follows Philippe Coutinho in committing his long-term future to the club having signed a new contract in January to become the club's highest-paid player.