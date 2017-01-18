AC Milan want everybody to know that their 17-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is a penalty king
AC Milan have a young goalkeeper called Gianluigi Donnarumma, and it turns out he’s rather good – especially, it seems, at saving penalties.
The Rossoneri’s keeper doesn’t turn 18 until mid-February, but has already made 49 Serie A appearances and saved three penalties this season, with the latest coming in Milan’s 2-2 draw against Torino on Monday.
Da qui non si passa! ⛔️ @gigiodonna1 il para rigori 🔝— AC Milan (@acmilan) January 17, 2017
No Entry! ⛔️ Gigio #Donnarumma the penalty stopper 🔝 pic.twitter.com/NP7A2QJa9W
His latest came on Monday – with the score 2-0 to Torino just 32 minutes in, Adem Ljajic had the chance to make it 3-0, but Donnarumma was equal to his effort.
Later in the game Carlos Bacca managed to level the score from the penalty spot, snatching a point for Milan, so you could say Torino paid the penalty.
