Absolutely everybody was on Mike Phelan's side as Hull sacked him after less than three months in charge

Hull City’s sacking of Mike Phelan might not come as a surprise, with the club bottom of the Premier League, but nobody was blaming Phelan for that.

The 54-year-old had been full-time manager of the club for less than three months, having been caretaker manager before that for 81 days.

Phelan took temporary charge in the summer after Steve Bruce’s departure, and won Premier League manager of the month in August.

However, Hull haven’t won a league game since the start of November, and with Swansea’s win over Crystal Palace, the club have moved bottom of the division.

Fans weren’t all that supportive of Hull’s decision however, demonstrating sharp sarcasm to make their point.

