Absolutely everybody was on Mike Phelan's side as Hull sacked him after less than three months in charge

Hull City’s sacking of Mike Phelan might not come as a surprise, with the club bottom of the Premier League, but nobody was blaming Phelan for that.

The 54-year-old had been full-time manager of the club for less than three months, having been caretaker manager before that for 81 days.

Feel bad for Mike Phelan. Wasn't good enough but never stood a chance. Shafted from day one. All the best, Mike. #hcafc — Rick (@HullCityLive) January 3, 2017

Whatever you think of Mike Phelan as a Manager, Hull City have shown a decent, honest bloke no respect whatsoever. Wish him well. — David Blanchard (@DGB259) January 3, 2017

Phelan took temporary charge in the summer after Steve Bruce’s departure, and won Premier League manager of the month in August.

Mike Phelan sacking ridiculous. Tragic to see a great club like Hull City being ruined — Alastair Campbell (@campbellclaret) January 3, 2017

However, Hull haven’t won a league game since the start of November, and with Swansea’s win over Crystal Palace, the club have moved bottom of the division.

I hope a good Championship club gives Mike Phelan the crack at management he's waited for. He was handicapped by negligence at #hcafc. — Philip Buckingham (@PJBuckingham) January 3, 2017

Mike Phelan sacked. Madness. Fail to prepare for PL season properly, then blame the poor soul who was brave enough to take the job. — Duncan Wright (@dwright75) January 3, 2017

Fans weren’t all that supportive of Hull’s decision however, demonstrating sharp sarcasm to make their point.

No money to spend. ✅

Terrible squad inherited. ✅

Club in total disarray. ✅

Numerous injuries. ✅



Hull City are right, Mike Phelan had to go. — Paul Carrott (@PaulCarrott3) January 3, 2017

Is there any hope for Hull this season?