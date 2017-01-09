Aaron Rodgers' quarterback masterclass for the Green Bay Packers had Twitter marvelling at his genius

The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants by 38-13 this weekend, and it’s safe to say they have mercurial quarterback Aaron Rodgers to thank for that.

The 33-year-old demonstrated his colossal ability with the ball in hand on several occasions, the first of which was this nifty bit of footwork that would have dominated any game of tag.

And if you thought that was good, you might want to take a quick peek at his Hail Mary pass at the end of the first half.

Pretty special, huh?

Fans and pundits alike basked in the glow of his brilliance, and rightly so.

This is as accurate a comparison as any we’ve seen.

The man dominates the stats all on his own.

Is there anyone better at quarterback right now?
KEYWORDS: SBTV, Aaron Rodgers, American football, Green Bay Packers, Hail Mary pass, NFL, Quarterback

 

