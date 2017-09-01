Aaron Ramsey moved very quickly to clear up a hashtag misunderstanding on deadline day

Posting a farewell social media message is the norm now for players whose team mates leave during the transfer window, but Aaron Ramsey confused a lot of people with his for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Chamberlain’s move to Liverpool from Arsenal prompted this from Ramsey, the Welsh central midfielder.

Ramsey there, clearly not pleased to see another British Arsenal player on the move.

Arsene Wenger’s apparent British core, which had included players such as Ramsey, Chamberlain and Kieran Gibbs has been questioned recently, with both Gibbs and Chamberlain departing the club this week.

Carl Jenkinson, Theo Walcott, Kieran Gibbs and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

(Mike Egerton/PA)

But the bigger problem seemed to be the hashtag Ramsey included at the end of his post – writing #shaaambles, some people presumed that was directed at Arsenal, who have started the season poorly, with three points from nine.

However, Ramsey was quick to quash all the talk his post had prompted, explaining that ‘Shaaambles’ was in fact the Ox’s nickname around the training ground.

Liverpool fans will be hoping that doesn’t relate to the standard of his football.
