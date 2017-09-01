Aaron Ramsey moved very quickly to clear up a hashtag misunderstanding on deadline day

Posting a farewell social media message is the norm now for players whose team mates leave during the transfer window, but Aaron Ramsey confused a lot of people with his for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Chamberlain’s move to Liverpool from Arsenal prompted this from Ramsey, the Welsh central midfielder.

Another of our British boys heading on to new things. Not only have we lost a great player we've lost a great guy in the changing room and It is sad to see you go mate. Had some great memories over the years playing along side you and I wish you all the best with this new chapter in your life ??#theOX #shaaambles A post shared by Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) on Aug 31, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

Ramsey there, clearly not pleased to see another British Arsenal player on the move.

Arsene Wenger’s apparent British core, which had included players such as Ramsey, Chamberlain and Kieran Gibbs has been questioned recently, with both Gibbs and Chamberlain departing the club this week.

(Mike Egerton/PA)

But the bigger problem seemed to be the hashtag Ramsey included at the end of his post – writing #shaaambles, some people presumed that was directed at Arsenal, who have started the season poorly, with three points from nine.

Arsenal are going to get relegated! — KP (@KP24) August 31, 2017

However, Ramsey was quick to quash all the talk his post had prompted, explaining that ‘Shaaambles’ was in fact the Ox’s nickname around the training ground.

Let's all calm down, 'Shaaambles' was a nickname used as a joke for the ox sometimes around the training ground. #personaljoke — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) August 31, 2017

Liverpool fans will be hoping that doesn’t relate to the standard of his football.