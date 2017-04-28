A 'Wenger In' banner flying over the Etihad stole the show at the Manchester derby

Back to Sport Home

For anyone who wasn’t captivated by the action on the pitch during the first half of the Manchester derby, there was a distraction in the skies in the form of a “Wenger In” banner.

City and United played out a goalless first half at the Etihad, but up in the skies it was all going on.

A "Wenger In" banner
(Martin Rickett/PA)

We’ve become used to seeing “Wenger Out” banners at events all over the world in recent times.

But banners supporting the under-pressure Arsenal boss are considerably rarer, so it certainly caught the eye.

But the question was: what was it all about?

Was it City fans trolling United, or perhaps the other way around?

Or did they club together?

Perhaps it was a pro-Wenger Arsenal fan looking to redress the balance after the proliferation of banners calling for his departure?

No, it was none of those things. Disappointingly, in fact, it was an advert.

If you go to wengerin.com, it takes you to the site for Parklife, a Manchester-based music festival taking place in June this year.

So there you have it: not particularly mysterious mystery solved.

Whatever the reason, Wenger will surely be glad this one was in his favour.

“Wenger Out” banners have been spotted at events as diverse as Wrestlemania, the World Baseball Classic and an anti-Donald Trump rally in recent weeks.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Arsène Wenger, Football, Man City, Man Utd, Premier League, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport