A 'Wenger In' banner flying over the Etihad stole the show at the Manchester derby

For anyone who wasn’t captivated by the action on the pitch during the first half of the Manchester derby, there was a distraction in the skies in the form of a “Wenger In” banner.

City and United played out a goalless first half at the Etihad, but up in the skies it was all going on.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

We’ve become used to seeing “Wenger Out” banners at events all over the world in recent times.

But banners supporting the under-pressure Arsenal boss are considerably rarer, so it certainly caught the eye.

WengerIn banner flying during the Manchester Derby😂 pic.twitter.com/VfAStJT7u7 — Nabit (@CreativeMkhit) April 27, 2017

Wenger In banner flying across the etihad. Behave ya clowns — loliver🌼 (@_laurenoliverx) April 27, 2017

But the question was: what was it all about?

Why did a Wenger In banner fly across the Etihad? — Benedict (@AIexisesque) April 27, 2017

Was it City fans trolling United, or perhaps the other way around?

Or did they club together?

Manchester clubs combined forces to fly the #WengerIn banner over the Etihad Stadium. They want Wenger to stay. — Mohamed ElNneny (@ElNnenyM) April 27, 2017

Perhaps it was a pro-Wenger Arsenal fan looking to redress the balance after the proliferation of banners calling for his departure?

No, it was none of those things. Disappointingly, in fact, it was an advert.

If you go to wengerin.com, it takes you to the site for Parklife, a Manchester-based music festival taking place in June this year.

So there you have it: not particularly mysterious mystery solved.

Whatever the reason, Wenger will surely be glad this one was in his favour.

“Wenger Out” banners have been spotted at events as diverse as Wrestlemania, the World Baseball Classic and an anti-Donald Trump rally in recent weeks.