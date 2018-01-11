A video of Manchester United players diving has caused some jokes
Chris Smalling has posted a video of himself and fellow Manchester United players Ander Herrera and Juan Mata diving into a pool.
Naturally, with the connotations of the word “diving” to football, there were some obvious jokes to be made.
Diving in the modern game is a disgrace! 😂@LukeShaw23 @AnderHerrera #MUFC #GGMU #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/9rWZWRKHFo— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) January 10, 2018
You’ve got to say Smalling’s composed dive at the end has won that there.
Of course this post to the 28-year-old defender’s social media pages was far more about the joke than the dives though – and some took it as a golden opportunity for a dig.
PS: You dive better than Ronaldo and Neymar 😂— Monica Weber (@MonicaW91529472) January 10, 2018
This is not what 'play more like Manchester City' means lads.— Sachin (@HelloFromSachin) January 10, 2018
However, for Red Devils fans, the trio’s trip to the pool was a point of concern.
Tell Shaw not to get injured please https://t.co/njeUnQLBqi— Teddy Ryan Barclays (@Mr_Dassah) January 10, 2018
Dont break anything we need ya'll strong in Feb https://t.co/7R0zHVvBlC— J (@Lecron) January 10, 2018
Priorities.
