A video of Manchester United players diving has caused some jokes

Chris Smalling has posted a video of himself and fellow Manchester United players Ander Herrera and Juan Mata diving into a pool.

Naturally, with the connotations of the word “diving” to football, there were some obvious jokes to be made.

You’ve got to say Smalling’s composed dive at the end has won that there.

Of course this post to the 28-year-old defender’s social media pages was far more about the joke than the dives though – and some took it as a golden opportunity for a dig.

PS: You dive better than Ronaldo and Neymar 😂 — Monica Weber (@MonicaW91529472) January 10, 2018

This is not what 'play more like Manchester City' means lads. — Sachin (@HelloFromSachin) January 10, 2018

However, for Red Devils fans, the trio’s trip to the pool was a point of concern.

Tell Shaw not to get injured please https://t.co/njeUnQLBqi — Teddy Ryan Barclays (@Mr_Dassah) January 10, 2018

Dont break anything we need ya'll strong in Feb https://t.co/7R0zHVvBlC — J (@Lecron) January 10, 2018

Priorities.