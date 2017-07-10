A terrifying Tour de France crash for Irish cyclist Dan Martin showed how important helmets can be

Geraint Thomas and Richie Porte crashed out of the Tour de France on a chaotic, incident-strewn day which saw Chris Froome extend his lead in the yellow jersey as Rigoberto Uran won stage nine.

Australian Porte was travelling at 72.5kph when he ran on to the grass on the inside of a corner, hit the deck and then slid across the road into an embankment, collecting Irish cyclist Dan Martin of Quick-Step Floors as he went.

BMC later said Porte had suffered a fractured collarbone and pelvis, while Quick-Step showed just how important helments can be.

That’s the damage to Martin’s helmet following the collision, showing it definitely did its job.

The Irishman later said he “bounced well”, and wished Porte the best.

People recognised how serious the incident could have been for Martin if he had not been wearing a helmet.

Without a helmet Dan Martin is knocked unconscious or worse. With helmet he only loses 1 minute 15 seconds. Helmets everyone. #TDF2017 https://t.co/mwy1IldZSV — Scott Brown (@Scottie_Brown) July 9, 2017

He ended up finishing the day in sixth, which his team described as “incredible” considering what had taken place.

Crazy day on @LeTour Remarkably it seems I bounced well and I'm relatively ok. Sure to be sore tomorrow. Best wishes @richie_porte — Dan Martin (@DanMartin86) July 9, 2017

Not nice arriving at the next hairpin and learning I had no front brake 🙈 — Dan Martin (@DanMartin86) July 9, 2017

Porte was less lucky, with the team doctor saying he would require four to six weeks’ recovery providing there are no complications.

Froome’s lead in yellow increased from 12 seconds to 18.