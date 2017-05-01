A supporter just nailed the unique misery of being a Sunderland fan in an epic Twitter thread

It’s quite a long time since being a Sunderland fan was any fun.

And after the Black Cats’ relegation to the Championship was confirmed over the weekend, one supporter set out to prove just how unusual life at the Stadium of Light has been over the years.

1 like = 1 ridiculous thing from Sunderland AFC's recent history. — UNPAID CONTENT MAKER (@hmclandress) April 30, 2017

Twitter user @hmclandress promised he would tweet out one “ridiculous thing from Sunderland AFC’s recent history” for every like he received.

And as the likes started to rack up, he had no shortage of material to choose from, starting with a classic sacking from the 90s.

Being the only football club to sack a manager following a pools panel defeat (Malcolm Crosby, 1993) pic.twitter.com/9ADhHRrnxS — UNPAID CONTENT MAKER (@hmclandress) April 30, 2017

And the epic thread that followed included moments from the mundane to the ridiculous – all of which the club would probably rather forget.

Jozy Altidore being billed by Paolo Di Canio as "one of the top strikers in Europe" and him scoring 1 goal in 42 games. — UNPAID CONTENT MAKER (@hmclandress) April 30, 2017

Conceding three own goals in 8 minutes - the disputed goals committee having to rule on which of two Sunderland players scored one of them. — UNPAID CONTENT MAKER (@hmclandress) April 30, 2017

John Oster ending Mark Maley's career by *shooting him in the eye with a gun*. — UNPAID CONTENT MAKER (@hmclandress) April 30, 2017

Selling Darren Bent & having no strikers for the last month of the season, leaving us w/ Nedum Onuoha up front cos he once scored v Chelsea. — UNPAID CONTENT MAKER (@hmclandress) April 30, 2017

Becoming obliged to sign Ricky Alvarez, deciding we didn't want him, then being forced to pay the agreed £10m transfer fee not to have him. — UNPAID CONTENT MAKER (@hmclandress) April 30, 2017

But surely the jewel in the crown is this one.

Putting a clause into Stefan Schwarz's contract that he was not permitted to travel to outer space while he played for us. — UNPAID CONTENT MAKER (@hmclandress) April 30, 2017

Sunderland will be replaced in the Premier League next season by local rivals Newcastle, who themselves have had their fair share of unconventional mishaps.

And one Newcastle fan was inspired by the Sunderland fan to make one of his own.

1 like = 1 ridiculous thing from Newcastle United's recent history. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) May 1, 2017

He’s made a pretty good start…

Shola Ameobi being asked what his teammates call him and replying "Shola" then being asked what Sir Bobby calls him and saying "Carl Cort". — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) May 1, 2017

