A squirrel caused quite the stir at the Etihad
There was an unexpected intruder on the pitch at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.
A squirrel gave the Manchester City ground staff a run for their money before the Carabao Cup clash against Wolves.
The staff chased it around for several minutes but the squirrel obviously had other plans.
One member of the team finally caught it before the squirrel escaped his clutches and ran free.
The animal found its way on to the playing surface before kick-off and, after a brief struggle, was eventually escorted off the pitch.
It made for some dramatic scenes on the pitch.
Never seen anything as funny as a squirrel being chased round the pitch before kick off 😭😭😂😂😂 #cityvwolves #MCFC— ❥ H (@hollsweeen) October 24, 2017
Someone caught the squirrel - and it bit him and escaped again! High drama at the Etihad. #niceonesquirrel— Stuart Brennan (@StuBrennanMEN) October 24, 2017
What’s the deal with these squirrels trying to interrupt football matches?
I was at Swansea on Saturday when the groundstaff caught a squirrel scurrying around the pitch. And now there’s another one at the Etihad!— Alistair Mann (@alistairmann01) October 24, 2017
Man of the Match maybe?
Man of the Match so far this evening?— Goal (@goal) October 24, 2017
This pitch-invading squirrel at Man City vs Wolves 😂#CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/Jdg5oKCX81
