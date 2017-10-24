A squirrel caused quite the stir at the Etihad

There was an unexpected intruder on the pitch at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

A squirrel gave the Manchester City ground staff a run for their money before the Carabao Cup clash against Wolves.

The staff chased it around for several minutes but the squirrel obviously had other plans.

One member of the team finally caught it before the squirrel escaped his clutches and ran free.

The animal found its way on to the playing surface before kick-off and, after a brief struggle, was eventually escorted off the pitch.

It made for some dramatic scenes on the pitch.

What’s the deal with these squirrels trying to interrupt football matches?

Man of the Match maybe?
