A red card, a head stamp and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's elbow: Controversy ensues at Old Trafford

Manchester United hosted Bournemouth in Saturday’s early kick-off – providing one of the most action-filled first halves of a Premier League weekend in recent times.

United went ahead after Marcos Rojo scored his first Premier League goal before a clumsy Phil Jones tackle allowed the Cherries’ Joshua King to equalise from the penalty spot – but it’s Bournemouth’s red card which will take the headlines.

So, how did Andrew Surman find himself being sent off? Let us explain – pay attention though, it is all a bit confusing…

United’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Surman were already on yellow cards, for dissent and a challenge on Luke Shaw respectively.

Surman’s early yellow card was also questioned by some (Martin Rickett/PA)

Then, all hell broke loose in the United penalty box at the end of the first half.

First Bournemouth’s Tyrone Mings stamped on Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s head, unnoticed by the referee.

Ibrahimovic’s blow to the head looked sore (Richard Sellers/EMPICS Sport)

Ibrahimovic then returned in kind with an elbow to Mings’ head, also unpunished by the referee – but both men stayed on the field.

The Swede’s elbow looked sore too though (Richard Sellers/EMPICS Sport)

Moments later Surman received a second yellow for a push on Ibrahimovic.

Kevin Friend brandished the yellow (Martin Rickett/PA)

Unbelievably, referee Kevin Friend didn’t seem to realise he’d already given Surman a yellow at first either.

Eventually though either he worked it out himself or was notified and duly showed Surman a red card too.

There’s the red Kevin (Martin Rickett/PA)

Confused? Wondering why Surman was sent off? Or how on earth Ibrahimovic or Mings didn’t walk either?

Well, pretty much everybody was…

Zlatan (elbow) and Mings (stamp) should both see red. Roll on video technology. — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) March 4, 2017

Bournemouth just had a player elbowed in the face & got the red card. Mourinho should never be allowed to complain about refs again. #MUNBOU — Arsene's Eyes (@Arsenes_Eyes) March 4, 2017

Ref got that so wrong. Mings should have gone. Didn't. Zlatan should have gone. Didn't. Surman didn't deserve to go. Did. 🙁 — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) March 4, 2017

Funniest part of that whole thing was Surman getting sent off. Like a granny being arrested for littering while 2 lads shoot each other. — Seán O'Sullivan (@OSullivanMUFC) March 4, 2017

While it seemed others wondered whether Ibrahimovic’s massive personality was what helped him stay on the field.

Kevin Friend asks Zlatan if he can send him off. Zlatan tells him to send off Surman instead. As you were. pic.twitter.com/Sds6tPQCAr — JOE.co.uk (@JOE_co_uk) March 4, 2017

Whether or not the 35-year-old superstar was as to blame as Mings or whether the referee got the right decision though – you can be sure it will be the United striker on the front pages tomorrow.