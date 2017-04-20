A non-league footballer tried an extravagant throw-in and was trolled hard by the opposition

When you’re down in the relegation zone, a little laughter can go a long way.

That seems to be what Gainsborough Trinity are going for – the National League North side are 20th in the division, but they didn’t let that get in the way of a good chuckle at an opposition player’s expense.

Facing Brackley Town, Trinity conceded a throw-in – it was at that point that a Brackley player took up the opportunity for a novel throw-in…

The result of the flip was, rather hilariously, a foul throw – the jeers that filled the stadium thereafter summed the whole thing up.

Cue circus music and several replays of the botched set-piece. An entirely appropriate response if you ask us.

Brackley fans responded to the throw-in in their own way, chanting “We’re taking the p***…” which to be fair, they were.



Gainsborough Trinity have also reached the final 10 in Marathonbet’s nationwide search for non-league goal celebration of the year – click here for more details.