A football team ran an internet poll to choose its name - have a guess what happened

A group aiming to bring a new Major League Soccer franchise to San Diego has asked the public to vote on a name – and you can probably guess what happened next.

SoccerCity SD, which is being backed by former Everton and United States striker Landon Donovan, posted a poll on Facebook to ask for help with a name – and here’s how it looks…

(Facebook/SoccerCitySD)

Yes, way out in front is of course Footy McFooty Face.

You might also have spotted in there the San Diego Bad Hombres – apparently a cheeky reference to President Donald Trump’s campaign promise that “we have some bad hombres here and we’re going to get them out”. San Diego, which is near the Mexican border, has a large Hispanic community and, according to the city’s Union-Tribune newspaper, voted overwhelmingly for Hillary Clinton in the election.

The only real surprise with the poll is that the name San Diego Harambes doesn’t feature at all.

Footy McFooty Face of course follows the template laid down by James Hand, whose suggestion Boaty McBoatface won a poll to decide what a new polar research vessel in the UK would be called.

In the end, the vessel was named the RRS Sir David Attenborough, though an unmanned submarine, which recently went on its first polar mission, did take the Boaty name.

If the San Diego franchise follows a similar pattern, perhaps they could go with San Diego Surf for the first team and name their reserve side Footy McFooty Face.

Whatever the fans go for, though, should San Diego win a place in MLS, the final decision on the name will sit with league itself – so don’t expect to see the LA Galaxy facing Footy McFooty Face any time soon.

The league is set to announce which two of 10 bidding cities will be added for the 2020 season later this year.