A football club is advertising for a 'chief tattoo officer'

With so many different coaches, managers, doctors and data analysts in the game now, the staff at football clubs seems to be forever expanding.

Now the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer have taken things one thing further by advertising a position as their chief tattoo officer.

With players from around the country and world in need of an artist, we're hiring a Chief Tattoo Officer



Seriously: https://t.co/0YWQCvWXPB pic.twitter.com/Ldlzn2F1oV — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) February 13, 2017

The idea is to find a tattoo artist or shop that will become the go-to place for “players, coaches, front office staff and even fans” who want ink.

And given how many players have tattoos these days, it sort of makes sense when you think about it.

Tats are pretty much essential for modern-day footballers like Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Mike Egerton/PA)

“This is an exciting initiative for all of us here at Philadelphia Union as we look to provide a revolutionary service for our players and front office, particularly those new to the area,” said Doug Vosik, vice president of marketing.

“Our hiring process begins immediately; we are looking for a partner with a wide variety of talents and skills, and someone who can offer a broad range including American traditional, as well as Japanese, realism, new school and more.”

If you fancy applying, head over to the Union website for details.