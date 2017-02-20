A Fijian rugby star has fallen in love with one of our national sports

Nemani Nadolo is one of the biggest wingers in world rugby and the 20-stone star is currently lining out for Montpellier.

He is joined at the club by Irish scrum-half Tomas O’Leary who it would appear has introduced Nadolo to hurling.

He was clearly impressed by the toughness of our hurlers and by the sport in general.

Nemani Nadolo playing for Fiji in 2016

It wasn’t long before Simon Zebo confirmed to Nadolo that hurling is the "best sport in the world" before the Irish winger warned him not to listen to too much of what O’Leary has to say.

O’Leary the King of Cork? We reckon a few Ó hAilpín’s and an O’Sullivan might refute that.

Speaking of the Ó hAilpín’s, Nadolo went on to mention that he might just be interested in coming to Cork to line out as the third Fijian Cork superstar.

We reckon the Rebels would be thrilled to have a 20-stone international winger join their ranks - he’d certainly do a job at full forward.
By Steve Neville

