A Fijian rugby star has fallen in love with one of our national sports

Nemani Nadolo is one of the biggest wingers in world rugby and the 20-stone star is currently lining out for Montpellier.

He is joined at the club by Irish scrum-half Tomas O’Leary who it would appear has introduced Nadolo to hurling.

Just fell in ❤️ wit a sport called Hurling.It's like watching hockey n rugby in 1.seen a bloke get hit in da head wit a stick n carried on😳 — nemzy (@nemani_nadolo) February 19, 2017

He was clearly impressed by the toughness of our hurlers and by the sport in general.

Nemani Nadolo playing for Fiji in 2016

It wasn’t long before Simon Zebo confirmed to Nadolo that hurling is the "best sport in the world" before the Irish winger warned him not to listen to too much of what O’Leary has to say.

@nemani_nadolo best sport in the world 💪🏾don't believe @Tomas_OLeary when he tells you how much of a superstar hurler he was 😂 — Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) February 19, 2017

@SimonZebo I hear his the king of Cork.. 😂😂 unlucky bout last nights lost to Dublin.. chances in a cork jersey @Tomas_OLeary? 😝 pic.twitter.com/2f0mbGZZos — nemzy (@nemani_nadolo) February 19, 2017

O’Leary the King of Cork? We reckon a few Ó hAilpín’s and an O’Sullivan might refute that.

Speaking of the Ó hAilpín’s, Nadolo went on to mention that he might just be interested in coming to Cork to line out as the third Fijian Cork superstar.

We reckon the Rebels would be thrilled to have a 20-stone international winger join their ranks - he’d certainly do a job at full forward.