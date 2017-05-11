A dull Man Utd vs Celta Vigo game exploded in last 10 minutes

Manchester United went into tonight’s match with much to lose: sure, they had a 1-0 lead against Celta Vigo, but the pressure was well and truly on for the Reds to follow through and make it to the Europa League final.

United fans felt pretty complacent – that is, until the dramatic finale of the game.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

In all honesty, it was quite a dull match. Within the first 20 minutes United scored a goal (thanks to a brilliant cross from Marcus Rashford and a header from Marouane Fellaini).

A very good header from Fellaini but what a ball that was from Rashford! #MUNCEL — Ankit Goda (@ankitgoda) May 11, 2017

From then, United fans thought they practically had the whole thing sewn up and were practically booking their flights to Stockholm.

United are going to Stockholm , get in ! #MUNCEL — Rhŷš Jønes (@RhysJones3110) May 11, 2017

A brilliant display from the Red's... #MUNCEL — Jimmy_Carter(Black) (@jimretta) May 11, 2017

But in the 85th minute everything shifted dramatically, thanks to Facundo Roncaglia’s goal for Celta Vigo.

This changed the entire direction of the match, as United suddenly found themselves in a very dangerous position – if Celta Vigo scored another goal, they would go through to the final.

Okay last 10mins where my heart would be skipping beats #MUNCEL — kanwal (@Kanwalmeet) May 11, 2017

Ooohhhh this prerty much a game of next goal wins #MUNCEL #UEL — TheOriginalJDV (@james_de_Vere) May 11, 2017

This, caused United fans to completely panic. No understatement – they lost the plot.

Shocking by united. Absolutely shocking #MUNCEL — Joe (@legendkillerjoe) May 11, 2017

The goal really kicked a sluggish game up a notch as tensions ran high, culminating in a brawl. Both sides were awarded red cards: one for Eric Bailly and the other for goalscorer Roncaglia. Even after they got sent off, the argument continued as they walked off the pitch.

(David Davies/EMPICS)

Just to make sure that no United fans were left without heart palpitations, in the last minute it looked like Giudetti was going to get a goal and dash United’s hopes. Luckily for the Reds, he fluffed his chance.

How did Guidetti miss that!? Actually dont care one bit... Stockholm here we come!! 👊 #MUFC #MUNCEL — Mike Anderson (@andersurf1184) May 11, 2017

This means that United are through to the final – although that can’t have been an easy match to watch for fans.

I just died a hundred deaths!!!! 6mins of my life just flashed past. @ManUtd chai!!!! #MUNCEL — Lady Calista Atogbo (@callypepper) May 11, 2017

The last few seconds nearly killed me #MUNCEL — Danny Rand 🇬🇭 (@MDH17forever) May 11, 2017

It was far closer than anyone would have cared for, and undoubtedly not something that Mourinho would want to repeat in Stockholm on May 24.