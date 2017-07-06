A couple of familiar faces may drop in to your GAA club this summer

Fans of Soccer Saturday will be excited to know that two of its biggest stars have landed in Ireland.

Jeff Stelling and Chris Kamara landed in Kerry Airport this morning to travel the length and breadth of the country to find out all they can about Ireland's national games.

The Sky Sports soccer pundits will be stopping at local GAA clubs to see first-hand what makes them tick and how the clubs make such a big contribution to the county game.

Jeff and Kammy will meet the communities, players and families that keep the clubs going and experience the rivalries and pride that can propel some club players all the way to the All-Ireland.

Kammy said: "We are really excited about this. To get to travel across Ireland, learn about a new sport and better understand what the GAA is about is a fantastic opportunity for fans of any sport.

"We can’t wait to hit the road and begin our journey with AIB."

Jeff said: "We don’t have much knowledge of Gaelic Football but have obviously spent much of our professional lives in football and both enjoy a strong affinity to our local clubs, so we do hope that some of this will translate.

"Hopefully we will have a much better understanding by the end of our journey."

You can keep an eye on Jeff and Kammy’s journey on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.