A Conor McGregor impersonator stormed the stage at Floyd Mayweather's live show

For just a moment it seemed like Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor were in the same room – and acting fairly respectably. But that likely wouldn’t be the case.

What actually happened was Irish comedian Al Foran, who’s well known for his impressions, stormed the stage at Mayweather’s Birmingham event and brought his best McGregor impression with him.

It’s really something.

Warning: Strong language.

Mayweather looked like he enjoyed that, and Foran even got to deliver his Robert DeNiro, Joe Pesci, Donald Trump and Mike Tyson impressions – with the latter bringing a huge smile to the 49-0 fighter’s face.

And aside from the different coloured hair and an un-tailored suit, when Foran began talking it really seemed possible that McGregor had just sprung from somewhere.

A fight between the two men has been on the cards for some time now, so if they ever were actually in the same room in public the atmosphere would be electric.

Let’s hope it’s something we actually end up seeing.
