A closed roof means it is going to be loud in Cardiff tomorrow night

The roof will be closed at the Principality stadium in Cardiff for tomorrow's Wales vs Ireland encounter.

The news has been confirmed this lunchtime. Wales prefer to play with it closed but visiting teams are given the final say and Ireland have agreed for it to be open.

.@IrishRugby and the @WelshRugbyUnion agree to a closed roof for tomorrow night's #RBS6Nations game at the Principality Stadium! pic.twitter.com/gk1NZXxwdn — Inpho Photography (@Inphosports) March 9, 2017

When England visited Cardiff last month, manager Eddie Jones insisted on the roof remaining open.

The weather forecast may have been a factor in Ireland’s decision, with scattered showers expected around the kick-off time of 8pm.

The Welsh beat Italy in their opening match but have lost their last two games against England and Scotland while Ireland have bounced back from their defeat to the Scots with wins over Italy and France.