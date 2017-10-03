9 of the most interesting answers from Ronnie O’Sullivan’s impromptu Twitter Q&A

Snooker might not be everyone’s idea of an attention-grabbing sport, but the game has nonetheless produced one of the most interesting athletes of his generation.

Ronnie O’Sullivan has won the World Championships five times and holds the record for tournament maximum breaks (147 points) – his style and personality on the baize is such that he is probably the biggest draw in the game today.

So when he logged into Twitter and started fielding questions from followers and others on snooker, running (his hobby) and more, his answers were a source of intrigue – here are nine of them.

1. Messi or Ronaldo? – @tom_byatt

Ones full of talent which you can't teach and the other is a pure machine https://t.co/YTjJKZiT7M — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) October 3, 2017

2. If one of your kids wanted to play snooker for a living, would you encourage/discourage them? – @dermotgilmartin

They are not allowed to play snooker 🙏 https://t.co/z2i2GQnmUQ — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) October 3, 2017

3. Who’s the best snooker player you’ve ever faced to this day? – @liamsharples

Hendry Higgins is very close 2nd https://t.co/4Alzl1vW22 — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) October 3, 2017

4. What do you think a 147 is worth in prize money these days? What’s the minimum amount that you would attempt one for? – @CWillis7

5. When you aim is it pure instinct now or do you still have a process to work out the angles? – @DizTheTwit

I don't aim you just feel https://t.co/eK2iQPyd90 — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) October 3, 2017

6. What’s your best tip for getting faster 5k and 10k times? – @ianwalton1975

Run as if you got 2 Rottweilers chasing you https://t.co/gZt5M4hmv5 — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) October 3, 2017

7. How inspirational was the professor (Steve Peters) who taught you about emotional intelligence? – @shadman1980

I owe dr steve so much... with out his help I would not of achieved what I have since 2012 #chimp https://t.co/T91ZBGU7iN — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) October 3, 2017

8. Do you get tired of giving people your autograph? – @carlosfung2001

No love it I don't like Camrea phones they take too long https://t.co/NJBqFf2khm — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) October 3, 2017

9. Chuck Norris or Bruce Lee? – @BlkCab2016