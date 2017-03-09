9 bizarre moments you may have missed from Manchester United v FC Rostov

So after a dodgy-looking pitch left some fearing for the health of the players, Manchester United escaped from their trip to FC Rostov in the Europa League round of 16 with an unharmed squad and a vital away goal to boot.

After the heroics of Barcelona’s stunning victory against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, United’s scrappy 1-1 draw wasn’t exactly a glittering advert for Europe’s secondary club competition.

However, at a time like this there seems only one reasonable thing for a sports writer to do – a tongue-in-cheek gallery of a few bizarre moments, from a rather uneventful match. Here’s what you may have missed.

1. When the United players couldn’t agree on a camera

(Denis Tyrin/AP)

If ever there was a bad omen for how well a team will work together in a match, it’s got to be this.

Come on Daley Blind you must be blind.

Sorry.

2. When one Rostov player got too excited to see Pogba

(Denis Tyrin/AP)

Let’s face it Paul Pogba is the world’s most expensive player. Whether you think he’s worth it or not, he’s a superstar – so who can blame Vladimir Granat for copping a feel of the 23-year-old.

3. When Mourinho gently told his players where the goal was

(Denis Tyrin/AP)

Go easy on them Jose, the ball was bobbling around all over the place on that pitch to be fair.

Plus, you saw how good they were at finding cameras…

4. When Smalling and Bukharov practiced their Matrix dive

(Denis Tyrin/AP)

Chris Smalling and Aleksandr Bukharov clearly fancy an acting career after football. With moves like that boys you’ll be a shoo in for a spinoff of The Matrix in no time.

The 31-year-old Rostov striker could have been jumping for joy too to be fair. He scored a fine goal – plucking a ball over the top out of the air before finishing with his right foot – to bring the Russian team level.

5. When Jones and Bhukarov did their best Phil Jones impressions

(Denis Tyrin/AP)

Phil Jones has become something of a cult hero online for the faces he pulls during a match and he’s embracing his inner gurn once again here – looks like Bhukarov got the memo too.

If you don’t know what we mean about the United defender – here he is against Bournemouth last week.

Another classic Phil Jones face 😂 pic.twitter.com/8mmFRotXjw — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) March 4, 2017

Amazing scenes.

6. When Mkhitaryan became a puppet

(Denis Tyrin/AP)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan looked very much like he had strings holding him up when he was dancing along the Rostov pitch.

Look it happened here too.

(Denis Tyrin/AP)

Rostov’s Aleksandr Gatskan looks like he can barely believe it.

Whoever the puppeteer was controlling the 28-year-old Armenian though it worked – he bagged United’s all-important away goal with a close-range finish.

(Denis Tyrin/AP)

Seriously those arms are up in almost every picture.

7. When Pogba and Gatskan lost the ball completely

(Denis Tyrin/AP)

Either that or Gatskan is heading the ball behind the United man, or perhaps Pogba’s doing a cheeky flick. If the latter – there’s your £90 million right there Jose.

8. When there was an angry boxer in the Rostov crowd

(Denis Tyrin/AP)

You spotted it?

Take a look under the bloke with the drum.

(Denis Tyrin/AP)

We think it’s a boxer. Or possibly a toucan mixed with a monkey? Depends on the way you look at it.

9. When Aleksandr Erokhin kept his head when all about him were losing theirs

(Denis Tyrin/AP)

United’s Marcos Rojo and Marouanne Fellaini seem to have lost their cool a bit here…

They’ll need to take a leaf out of Erokhin’s book if they want to make it through to the next round – the two teams play again next Thursday at Old Trafford.