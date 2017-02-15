8-year-old Bernard is home after winning Fastest Kid on the Block title in New York

Bernard Ibrogiba is the fastest 8 year old in Ireland. Bernard, who is from Newbridge Co Kildare, is known as Ireland's version of Usain Bolt.

He recently competed in a race in New York and became the fastest boy in the Metropolitan area and the Tri State area. He was up against some of the fastest kids from America's east coast - winning the 55 metre sprint title at his age group.

He is now back home and took the time to give an interview to The Ray D'Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ray was also joined in studio by Bernard's mum Kudi, originally from Nigeria, and his coach Sean Connolly.

The Millrose Games is an event that holds legendary status among runners and followers of athletics. Eamonn Coghlan earned his nickname as 'Chairman of the Boards' after dominating the Wanamaker Mile, which is held as part of the Games.

Eamonn Coghlan won the Mile seven times, a record only surpassed by Bernard Lagat seven years ago. Ronnie Delaney and Marcus O'Sullivan also won the race several times each as well as Niall Bruton and Mark Carroll.

In case you missed it, here’s Bernard’s winning performance.