8 footballers who failed to convince us they were happy about their January move

It’s January, which means a brief reshuffling of Premier League teams – but just because someone’s on the move doesn’t mean they have to be happy about it.

1. Take Arsenal youngster Gedion Zelalem for example. You tell us if you think he’s excited about his loan move to VVV Venlo.

2. “Give us a smile, Chuba! Give us a… OK, that’ll do.”

At least he tried.

3. Alex Bruce looking, at best, surprised about his move to Wigan.

4. Here’s Luciano Narsingh, with no hint of a grin on the Swansea bench.

(David Davies/PA)

5. We’ll forgive Anwar El Ghazi for his blank expression. “Why am I standing next to a giant statue of a dog?” Why indeed, Anwar.

6. Ashley Westwood has the look of a man who’s just dropped his last Hula Hoop on the bathroom floor.

7. Lucas Joao certainly made an attempt.

8. Saido Berahino tried but just didn’t get it QUITE right.

(Nick Potts/PA)

Nice try anyway fellas.
