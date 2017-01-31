8 footballers who failed to convince us they were happy about their January move

It’s January, which means a brief reshuffling of Premier League teams – but just because someone’s on the move doesn’t mean they have to be happy about it.

1. Take Arsenal youngster Gedion Zelalem for example. You tell us if you think he’s excited about his loan move to VVV Venlo.

Arsenal's Gedion Zelalem seems excited about his move to VVV-Venlo... #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/5Wa5mWQH8k — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) January 31, 2017

2. “Give us a smile, Chuba! Give us a… OK, that’ll do.”

Delighted to have joined Brighton on loan , looking forward to the new challenge ahead , thanks for all kind messages #BHAFC @OfficialBHAFC pic.twitter.com/70rXVz415X — Chuba Akpom (@cakpom) January 31, 2017

At least he tried.

3. Alex Bruce looking, at best, surprised about his move to Wigan.

Alex Bruce moving to Wigan. And he looks delighted about it... pic.twitter.com/ru9OjnDqam — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 31, 2017

4. Here’s Luciano Narsingh, with no hint of a grin on the Swansea bench.

(David Davies/PA)

5. We’ll forgive Anwar El Ghazi for his blank expression. “Why am I standing next to a giant statue of a dog?” Why indeed, Anwar.

DEAL DONE: Anwar El Ghazi has joined Lille from Ajax for around €9m. He'll wear the no.7 shirt. (Source: @losclive) pic.twitter.com/L93LCjecQQ — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) January 31, 2017

6. Ashley Westwood has the look of a man who’s just dropped his last Hula Hoop on the bathroom floor.

Burnley Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of @ARWesty15.



More to follow.... pic.twitter.com/fLw3D8jMaE — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 31, 2017

7. Lucas Joao certainly made an attempt.

Rovers have made their first signing of the January transfer window with the capture of forward Lucas Joao. https://t.co/GEXLKj3ooT pic.twitter.com/knvRlWfjLC — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) January 30, 2017

8. Saido Berahino tried but just didn’t get it QUITE right.

(Nick Potts/PA)

Nice try anyway fellas.