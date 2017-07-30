7 incredible photos that show why Germany v Denmark Women’s Euros quarter-final was postponed

The Women’s Euro 2017 quarter-final between Germany and Denmark was postponed on Saturday after heavy rain lashed out in Rotterdam – making the pitch completely unplayable.

After more than an hour of delays, the match was eventually called off and these seven photos show why…

1. The ground staff were seen working tirelessly to clear the waterlogged pitch, without much avail.

(Mike Egerton/Empics Sport)

2. Water was everywhere.

(Mike Egerton/Empics Sport)

3. A volunteer was invited to attempt a shot on goal by Germany coach Steffi Jones.

(Mike Egerton/Empics Sport)

4. Unfortunately, their attempt ended with them flat on their back, thanks to sodden conditions.

(Mike Egerton/Empics Sport)

No-one was injured in the incident.

5. Ground staff continued their tireless work.

(Mike Egerton/Empics Sport)

6. They tried to get rid of the water as quickly as possible.

(Mike Egerton/Empics Sport)

7. But despite their best efforts, the match ended up getting postponed to Sunday.

(Mike Egerton/Empics Sport)

Luckily, they did not have to wait long as the match resumed on Sunday at 11:00 BST.