60 second round-up: Injuries add to miserable night for Leinster

Losing a Guinness PRO12 semi-final at home to Scarlets was bad enough for Leinster, writes Brendan O'Brien.

Watching a pair of potential Lions leave the field with injuries only added to the hurt, although the updates on Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong afterwards were encouraging.

Head coach Leo Cullen revealed that McGrath had suffered a bang on the arm while Furlong was taken off with a cramp during the surprise 27-15 defeat to the Welsh region on Friday night.

Neither issue sounds immediately threatening in terms of their touring prospects to New Zealand next month.

Garry Ringrose, believed to be on standby for Warren Gatland's Lions and currently due to face Japan with Ireland next month, came off late on with a knee issue after a superb individual performance.

It will be some days before the well-being of all three becomes more certain while Sean O'Brien's situation continues to give cause for concern.

The flanker was pulled from the bench prior to the game due to a tightness in his calf: yet another week ruined by the sort of soft tissue issue which has kept him sidelined for over a month now.

Scarlets became the first away side to ever win a PRO12 semi-final on the night, scoring three tries to the home side's two and claiming the win despite playing 42 minutes with 14 men after winger Steffan Evans was shown red for a tip tackle on Ringrose.