48-week ban overturned; Joe Brolly dismisses GAA case as ‘complete b*****ks’

Back to Sport Home

GAA pundit Joe Brolly appears to have come to the rescue of Antrim’s Matthew Fitzpatrick after the footballer was hit with a proposed 48-week suspension.

Brolly, who is also a barrister, helped Fitzpatrick with his appeal and as a result he will be available for Sunday's Ulster championship opener against Donegal in Ballybofey.

But it doesn’t sound like the issue has been put to bed, with Brolly saying he intends to address it further in print.

The ban came about result of an incident during Antrim’s League meeting with Armagh in March.

The CHC claimed that Fitzpatrick gave them false evidence about the incident and misled the hearing on May 4.

Fitzpatrick’s appeal was upheld by the Central Appeals Committee late last night, with Brolly tweeting the outcome and also giving a very colourful description of the case.

We await his next column with interest.

KEYWORDS: sport, gaa, football.

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport