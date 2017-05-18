48-week ban overturned; Joe Brolly dismisses GAA case as ‘complete b*****ks’

GAA pundit Joe Brolly appears to have come to the rescue of Antrim’s Matthew Fitzpatrick after the footballer was hit with a proposed 48-week suspension.

Brolly, who is also a barrister, helped Fitzpatrick with his appeal and as a result he will be available for Sunday's Ulster championship opener against Donegal in Ballybofey.

But it doesn’t sound like the issue has been put to bed, with Brolly saying he intends to address it further in print.

@roughfield @officialgaa It was a scandal. I intend to write about it Joe. — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) May 18, 2017

The ban came about result of an incident during Antrim’s League meeting with Armagh in March.

The CHC claimed that Fitzpatrick gave them false evidence about the incident and misled the hearing on May 4.

Fitzpatrick’s appeal was upheld by the Central Appeals Committee late last night, with Brolly tweeting the outcome and also giving a very colourful description of the case.

Matt Fitzpatrick's appeal upheld by CAC just now. Decision quashed. Free to play on Sunday. The law will set you free.. — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) May 17, 2017

I can reveal that the case v Matt Fitzpatrick was thrown out on the well known legal basis that it was complete bollocks. — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) May 18, 2017

We await his next column with interest.