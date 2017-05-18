48-week ban for Antrim footballer overturned

Antrim footballer Matthew Fitzpatrick has had his proposed 48-week suspension has been turned over.

That means he will be available for Sunday's Ulster championship opener against Donegal.

Fitzpatrick had been hit with a lengthy ban for misleading a hearing however, Joe Brolly who acted on behalf of the player tweeted that the case was thrown out as it was not strong.
