48-week ban for Antrim footballer overturned
18/05/2017 - 07:51:58
Antrim footballer Matthew Fitzpatrick has had his proposed 48-week suspension has been turned over.
That means he will be available for Sunday's Ulster championship opener against Donegal.
Fitzpatrick had been hit with a lengthy ban for misleading a hearing however, Joe Brolly who acted on behalf of the player tweeted that the case was thrown out as it was not strong.
Matt Fitzpatrick's appeal upheld by CAC just now. Decision quashed. Free to play on Sunday. The law will set you free..— Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) May 17, 2017
