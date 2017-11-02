€410,000 loan paid to Pat Hickey by ANOC may not be repaid

A €410,000 loan paid to Pat Hickey by the Association of National Olympic Committees may not be repaid.

The money was used to allow the former ANOC vice president to receive bail in Brazil last year.

Hickey's trial is due to begin in Brazil later this month, where he's charged with theft, tax evasion, money-laundering and criminal association.

Hickey has previously claimed that he can refund the money to the ANOC.