4000 athletes coming to CityWest for kickboxing Irish Open

CityWest in Dublin is the venue this weekend for the kickboxing Irish Open with over 4,000 athletes due to participate from around the globe, writes Peter McNamara.

This year, Peace and Sport will collaborate with WAKO, the world governing body organizing, developing and promoting kickboxing worldwide.

Peace and Sport – 'L’Organisation pour la Paix par le Sport', is a neutral and independent organisation based in the Principality of Monaco, which works to promote sport as a tool for peace.

Founded by current President Joël Bouzou in 2007, Peace and Sport is a global initiative under the patronage of Albert II of Monaco.

It has got 127 affiliated members with over 4 million practitioners in all five continents. More than 80 countries are recognized either by their NOC or by their national sports authority.

Except having active members creating numerous events and educative activities, WAKO organize and coordinate mechanisms to ensure gender equality, youth development, referee education, fair play, communication, social responsibility, solidarity, social and education programs for athletes present and future after their sport career.

Roy Baker, Chairman Irish Open Organizing Committee, is proud to welcome Joël Bouzou, President-Founder of Peace and Sport. He will attend Irish Open together with WAKO President Borislav Pelevic, a press release outlined today.

During the event WAKO will do the ‘WhiteCard’ campaign for Peace and Sport. It’s a symbol of commitment to peace efforts worldwide through sports.