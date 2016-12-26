30,000 Leicester fans are wearing Jamie Vardy masks in support of the banned striker

Leicester have given out around 30,000 Jamie Vardy masks to supporters ahead of their St Stephen's Day game against Everton in a move widely regarded as being in response to the striker's ban.

The forward is suspended for three games after the club's appeal failed to get his red card against Stoke last week overturned by the Football Association.

The move is thought to be a public show of disappointment against the decision - with even chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha calling the red card "unfair" on his Instagram account - although the club offered no comment.

Vardy was given his marching orders after referee Craig Pawson ruled he had dived in on Mame Biram Diouf during the Foxes' 2-2 draw at Stoke last week.

Boss Claudio Ranieri also said the "whole world" thought the call was wrong with replays suggesting Glen Johnson had knocked the England man off balance before he tackled Diouf.

Vardy is also banned for the New Year's Eve visit of West Ham and the trip to Middlesbrough on January 2.

Jamie Vardy tries on a Jamie Vardy mask. Naturally...

