2018 Six Nations fixtures throw up another Ireland v England Paddy's Day clash

The fixture list for the 2018 and 2019 Six Nations has been revealed.

The 2018 Championship kicks-off on February 3 with Ireland travelling to France to take on Les Bleus.

The following weekend will see Joe Schmidt's men welcome Italy before an off-week leading into a clash with Wales at the Aviva Stadium on February 23.

March 10 sees Ireland take on Scotland, who were announced to join Ireland in Pool A at the 2019 Rugby World Cup last week.

The championship closes with a potential Grand Slam decider against England in Twickenham on March 17.

2019 will see the previous year's final day open the Championship, this time with England travelling to the Aviva on the opening day.

An away trip to Scotland is followed by a clash with the Azzurri in Italy.

Ireland's final two fixtures for the 2019 competition see them take on France in Dublin and Wales in Cardiff.