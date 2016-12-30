2016: The year Patrice Evra dominated the Instagram game

The year 2016 was many things to many people, but perhaps the most important development on the social media scene was the official arrival of France and Juventus defender Patrice Evra.

Evra joined Instagram about 30 weeks ago and the year took a turn for the entertaining from then on.

Voilà mon vrai compte les gars! My real account is here! @equipedefrance @juventus #FiersdetreBleus #finoallafine #forzajuve #hi5tory A photo posted by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Jun 2, 2016 at 12:16am PDT

The former Manchester United man eased himself in with a baby picture – textbook.

Proof that this my real account i was three years old nobody can get that pic hahahaha A photo posted by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Jun 2, 2016 at 7:33am PDT

Next up, a multilingual post from the Frenchman, welcoming his followers to his page: “Hello, this is Patrice Evra. This is my official account.”

french,english,spainish,portuguese,Wolof(Senegal)And korean ... A video posted by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Jun 4, 2016 at 1:27am PDT

So far, so good – but nothing special. Here’s where things get interesting.

Paul Pogba takes the reins, and Patrice does his thing.

i l♥️this game ! Hahahahaha#funny A video posted by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Jun 18, 2016 at 3:47am PDT

Dancing has been a strong theme throughout Evra’s time on the photo and video sharing website…

Welcome to Juventus GONZALO HIGUAIN !!! hahahahahahahaha i love this game !!!#higuain#juventus#i lovethisgame A video posted by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Jul 26, 2016 at 5:01pm PDT

… as well as his declarations of love for life in general. “I love this game” has almost become a trademark Evra saying.

Good night !!! I love this game hahahahahahahahaah A video posted by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Jul 31, 2016 at 9:31pm PDT

More hot tubs. Patrice loves his life.

JACUZZI Part 2 I LOVE THIS GAME !!! haahahahahahhah A video posted by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Aug 4, 2016 at 3:25pm PDT

It’s not all hot tubs and holidays however. Sometimes Patrice has to wait around in lifts for so long he starts referring to them as “Mr Lift”.

All about Mr lift... I'm Not sure I LOVE YOUR GAME!!! Haahahaha🚧😂😂😰#lift#newpants A video posted by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Aug 25, 2016 at 6:43am PDT

Evra has also tackled subjects such as racism in his videos, doing so with a smile and, more often than not, a panda costume.

🐼🐼🐼Be like my panda!!! I m black ,white,asian and chubby !! SAY NO TO RACISM !!! Who wants to be a panda ??? I love this game hahahahahahahahah ps after this video you can t be racist...❤️😂❤️🐼🐼#kickItOut#NoToRacism#blacklivesmatter A video posted by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Oct 27, 2016 at 8:51am PDT

Don’t try to read any kind of pattern into it, however. This is just a video of Evra singing Let’s Get It On, with the world’s most expensive footballer Pogba joining in.

Patrice sometimes offers an insight into the characters of his team mates…

Going to Doha for the supercup !!! Big Sam @sami_khedira6 and mister no good !! @mariomandzukic_official and they all love this game hahaahahahhahahahah A video posted by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:13am PST

… but perhaps the most important message in the left back’s posts is to love Mondays.

Why peoples hate. Monday ? I love this game ahahahahah😂😂😂you shouldn't let me discover insta 🙈#Marvin#crazy#happiness A video posted by Patrice Evra (@patrice.evra) on Oct 10, 2016 at 6:12am PDT

We look forward to many more Mondays with Patrice next year.