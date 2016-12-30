2016: The year Patrice Evra dominated the Instagram game
The year 2016 was many things to many people, but perhaps the most important development on the social media scene was the official arrival of France and Juventus defender Patrice Evra.
Evra joined Instagram about 30 weeks ago and the year took a turn for the entertaining from then on.
The former Manchester United man eased himself in with a baby picture – textbook.
Next up, a multilingual post from the Frenchman, welcoming his followers to his page: “Hello, this is Patrice Evra. This is my official account.”
So far, so good – but nothing special. Here’s where things get interesting.
Paul Pogba takes the reins, and Patrice does his thing.
Dancing has been a strong theme throughout Evra’s time on the photo and video sharing website…
… as well as his declarations of love for life in general. “I love this game” has almost become a trademark Evra saying.
More hot tubs. Patrice loves his life.
It’s not all hot tubs and holidays however. Sometimes Patrice has to wait around in lifts for so long he starts referring to them as “Mr Lift”.
Evra has also tackled subjects such as racism in his videos, doing so with a smile and, more often than not, a panda costume.
Don’t try to read any kind of pattern into it, however. This is just a video of Evra singing Let’s Get It On, with the world’s most expensive footballer Pogba joining in.
Patrice sometimes offers an insight into the characters of his team mates…
… but perhaps the most important message in the left back’s posts is to love Mondays.
We look forward to many more Mondays with Patrice next year.
