20,000 Liverpool fans sign petition to remove 'disgraceful' Michael Owen as ambassador

Over 20,000 people have signed a petition demanding the removal of Michael Owen from his role as Liverpool's International Ambassador, writes Stephen Barry.

Owen’s crime? Referring to Manchester United as “we” during his Europa League final punditry.

The petition labels Owen “a disgrace towards his position” and accuses him of showing “zero respect to Liverpool, until it suits him”.

The long-time Liverpool goalscorer controversially switched to fierce rivals Manchester United in the final years of his career, winning the League in 2011.

Those divided loyalties have always been a bone of contention for Liverpool fans, but the final straw seems to have been the utterance that “we need another goal here” on BT Sport as United led Ajax 1-0.

Liverpool ambassador Michael Owen saying "we need another goal" regarding Man Utd. — - (@AnfieldRd96) May 24, 2017

Did Michael Owen say "We need another Goal". Michael Owen, a Club ambassador of Liverpool FC. — Anfield Pulse (@AnfieldPulse) May 24, 2017

Some things I've read how Michael Owen was talking about Man Utd last night as "We" - Can you @LFC please explain why he is club ambassador? — Spion Kop (@TheKopHQ) May 25, 2017

Michael Owen referring to Manchester United as "we" is exactly why he shouldn't be an LFC ambassador. — Luke (@youellco) May 24, 2017

The petition reads: “Michael Owen has been a disgrace towards his position as Liverpool's International Ambassador and he must be stripped from the position immediately. Whoever decided to make him ambassador should also take a look at themselves.

“Michael Owen openly supports rivals and shows zero respect to Liverpool, until it suits him. On Wednesday night during the Europa League final, live on BT Sport, Michael Owen referred to Man Utd as "We".

“As Liverpool ambassador Liverpool supporters did not take this well and that was the final straw. The club and supporters deserve someone who will give 100% to the club and the only "we" should be when referring to the club paying you.”

Fair to say Michael Owen's ambassador role at Liverpool could be going better.https://t.co/sbVUgL2T2S pic.twitter.com/E6v2FLZJWh — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) May 25, 2017

The petition is directed at Tony Barrett, a journalist who last week was appointed Liverpool’s Head of Club and Supporter Liaison. He will be tasked with running fan forums and understanding fans’ key issues.

And while this may be a key issue for 20,000 or so supporters, Barrett has had to point out that he doesn’t take up the role until the end of June.

With greatest respect to those who are tweeting me about Michael Owen, I don't take up my new position until the end of next month 👍 — Tony Barrett (@TonyBarrett) May 25, 2017

One thing’s for sure: Barrett will be arriving to a full in-tray at Anfield next month.