2,000 turn out for Dublin All-Ireland celebrations in Malahide

by Cóilín Duffy in Malahide

Newly crowned All-Ireland Senior Ladies Football Champions Dublin were feted tonight at St Sylvesters, Malahide, with over 2,000 people in attendance.

Captain Sinead Aherne and fellow forwards Nicole Owens and Niamh McEvoy were welcomed back to their home club just before 7pm,

Nicole Owens, Sinead Aherne and Niamh McEvoy from St.Sylvester's GAA club arrive with the cup

Local piper Mick Foy guided the All-Ireland champions to the stage to huge cheers from the large crowd, mainly children.

Speaking to the crowd, Dublin manager Mick Bohan firstly praised the St Sylvesters club for their organisation of the event.

"To the people of St Sylvesters and Malahide what a magnificent achievement for you guys to turn out and recognise this group this evening," he said.

Noelle Healy with MC Derek Roche

"You have to be particularly proud of the heroines you produced on this ladies team - Nicole, Niamh and in our own words 'the outstanding, captain, leader and receiver of the Brendan Martin Cup 2017' - your own Sinead Aherne.

"All across the city we are looking to produce forwards, and you produced three of them. What an incredible achievement.

"Beyond what they have done on the pitch and what they have won - right across the city the quality of human being thats produced this group we are incredibly proud of."

Sinead Aherne praised everyone involved for their effort in helping Dublin secure their second All-Ireland crown.

"Everyone has been absolutely fantastic, not just this year, but over the last couple of years to get us this All-Ireland title," she said.

"To see the amount of people that turned out here today it's an absolutely an incredible thing for everybody.

"For everybody who organised this today a huge thank-you on behalf of the team, and behalf of the girls.

"For myself, Nicole and Niamh McEvoy it's a very proud moment for us to come here and to see so many young kids out not just from this club.

"Thank you to the players and the managers who came out with the teams from right across the county - it was great to see all the support from all of the clubs.

"There's a huge amount of pride that comes from playing for the local team, and growing up playing with our clubs.

A young Dublin fan in the crowd watches on

"We've grown up playing with each other, but we have come from our clubs who have developed and nurtured us.

"To see the support from my own club here is something I am very proud of."

A view of the crowd at the Homecoming

Meanwhile, the vanquished Mayo side returned to Castlebar shortly after 6pm where they were greeted by large crowds at the Castlebar Mitchels clubhouse An Sportlann.

Earlier, the customary post All-Ireland Final visits by the All-Ireland Champions took place at the Children's Hospitals in Crumlin and Temple Street.

For the first time ever the beaten finalists visited Temple Street hospital with all of the Mayo panel and management in attendance this morning, before the visit of the Dublin squad.