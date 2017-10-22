14 titles up for grabs in busy day of club GAA action

It’s another busy day of club action around the country with 14 titles to be decided.

Cork plays host to a football and hurling final double header at Pairc ui Chaoimh, starting with the football replay of Nemo Rangers and St Finbarrs at 1pm.

That’s followed by the hurling final between Blackrock and Imokilly at 4pm.

Super Sunday, County Senior Football & Hurling Championships Finals and Official opening of Pairc Ui Chaoimh pic.twitter.com/VYwOcY4yLO — Cork GAA (@OfficialCorkGAA) October 22, 2017

Elsewhere at 3pm All-Ireland football champions Doctor Crokes take on South Kerry in the Kerry football final, and at the same time in Waterford Ballygunner meet De La Salle in the hurling decider.

30 minutes later Ballintubber meet Castlebar Mitchels in the Mayo football final, and Clooney-Quin meet Sixmilebridge in the Clare hurling final replay.

There are also football finals in London, Carlow, Roscommon, Sligo and Limerick.

And hurling finals in Sligo and Wexford.

Meanwhile the first senior provincial title is up for grabs, as Slaughtneil of Derry take on Ballygalget of Down in the Ulster hurling final. Throw-in is at 4pm.