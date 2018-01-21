14-man IT Carlow beat holders in Fitzgibbon Cup
21/01/2018 - 18:47:00Back to Sport Home
DJ Carey’s 14-man IT Carlow laid down an impressive Fitzgibbon Cup marker in taking the scalp of defending Fitzgibbon Cup champions Mary Immaculate, winning 1-22 to 0-22 in a thriller at Heywood Community College in Co Laois.
Mary I started with the wind and with Limerick senior players Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane prominent they led 0-11 to 0-6 after 20 minutes on the astroturf surface.
Kilkenny senior panellist Ritchie Leahy then crashed home a goal for Carlow and it was 0-14 to 1-10 at the break.
IT Carlow lost corner-forward Mark Russell to a straight red card for a striking offence in the early minutes of the second half.
But with their defence holding firm for the remainder, they benefited from the magnificent long-range free-taking of Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland to see out a deserved victory.
It was all too easy for UL in their Group B tie, they defeated DIT by 3-29 to 4-17 at the campus’ all-weather pitch.
Tipp’s Jason Forde was UL’s chief marksman with 1-10, while intercounty colleague John McGrath added 1-1.
NUIG kickstarted their Group D campaign with a comfortable 2-22 to 0-13 victory over Trinity College at Abbotstown.
The Tribesmen enjoyed a dream start as corner-forward John Fox found the back of the Trinity net after just 18 seconds.
A second goal followed from centre-forward Darragh Burke (who scored 1-10), and although the dead-ball accuracy of Fionn Ó Riain Broin kept the Dublin college in touch, the westerners held a 2-10 to 0-11 cushion at the interval.
Eight unanswered points after the restart placed the visitors into an unassailable lead, as county stars Padraic and Cathal Mannion began to exert their influence.
Join the conversation - comment here