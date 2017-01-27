11 pictures of Venus and Serena Williams demonstrating grand slam-level sister goals

When Venus and Serena Williams do battle this weekend for the Australian Open title, they will do so in a grand slam final for the first time since Wimbledon 2009.

At 36 and 35 years old, Venus and Serena grew up as team mates and rivals, but most importantly, as sisters.

Here they are right at the beginning of their professional careers – that’s some pretty serious love in Serena’s eyes.

(Fiona Hanson/PA)

Venus can become the oldest female grand slam winner if she beats her younger sister.

“Nice hair!”

(Chris Cole/EMPICS Sport)

Meanwhile, Serena has the chance to break Steffi Graf’s record of 22 major titles in the Open era – her older sister is the only person who stands in her way.

(Jon Buckle/EMPICS Sport)

It’s been almost eight years since they last met in a major final – “This probably is the moment of our careers so far,” Serena told the BBC.

The hair has mellowed a little since the early days.

(Adam Davy/PA)

The pair have long been doubles partners as well, winning 14 grand slam titles together, with a 100% success rate in finals.

Their doubles grand slam titles span 17 years…

(Jon Buckle/EMPICS Sport)

… from 1999 to 2016.

(Steve Paston/PA)

Venus hasn’t won a grand slam title since Wimbledon 2008, and has never won the Australian Open, losing the 2003 final to her sister.

(Jon Buckle/EMPICS Sport)

They’ve won it all in the doubles together, completing the career grand slam of all four majors.

(Adam Davy/EMPICS Sport)

This will be the ninth major final contested between the two of them – Serena currently leads 6-2.

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

And while they have both shown class while winning or losing…

(Jon Buckle/EMPICS Sport)

… there’s sure to be no love lost when a championship point is up for grabs.

(John Walton/PA)

Game on, sis.