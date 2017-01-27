10 things that were a thing last time there were Nadal v Federer and Serena v Venus finals

Rafael Nadal’s victory over Grigor Dimitrov at the Australian Open set up a final clash with his great rival Roger Federer on Sunday.

With Serena and Venus Williams contesting the women’s final, the showpiece matches are a repeat of the Wimbledon finals weekend nine years ago.

Let’s take a look at other events in the summer of 2008, shall we?

1. Donald Trump was five years into his stint hosting The Apprentice on NBC and was the co-owner of the beauty pageant Miss Universe.

PICTURED: Trump sitting at his desk in the worst reality show ever and Trump at his desk in The Apprentice pic.twitter.com/OsS81bq3EW — Bucky Isotope (@BuckyIsotope) January 20, 2017

2. The financial crisis was at its peak, with financial authorities in the United States having to step in to assist the country’s two largest lenders, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

3. The Irish number one was All I Ever Wanted by Basshunter.

4. Former Serbian president Radovan Karadzic was arrested and indicted by the UN’s International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia. In 2016 he was found guilty on charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Karadzic in 1992 (STEPHENS/PA)

5. Irish golfer Padraig Harrington won the Open at Royal Birkdale, successfully defending the title.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

6. Mamma Mia dominated the box office while Slumdog Millionaire had its premiere.

20th Century Fox Home Entertainment GIF – Find & Share on GIPHY



7. Carol Vorderman quit Countdown.

(Zak Hussein/PA)

8. Spain won the European Championship, the first of three consecutive major championship titles.

(Mike Egerton/EMPICS Sport)

9. In Premier League football, Manchester United won their third consecutive title while Portsmouth, now in League Two, won the FA Cup and finished eighth in the table.

(Dave Thompson/PA)

10. Destanee Aiava, the youngest player in the main draw at this year’s Australian Open, was eight years old.