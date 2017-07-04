10 of the most creative transfer ‘reveals’ on social media so far this summer

The strange nothing period between the 2016/17 season and the 2017/18 season, which some call summer, has yielded a particularly high number of unusual announcements from football clubs on social media.

With the transfer window barely officially open, there are already more than enough creative football social media announcements to fill a small book or a large leaflet, so here they are.

1. Aston Villa

John Terry + WhatsApp = gold

The latest and surely the greatest transfer reveal of all time, John Terry was made a free agent after 22 years at Chelsea, and was immediately welcomed at Villa with this unbelievable WhatsApp post.

John – welcome to the Villa.

2. Liverpool

Announce Salah

Another superb effort – Liverpool played on the very modern phenomenon of football fans demanding their clubs announce whoever it may be they’re after.

Mohamed Salah himself did the honours of announcing himself, having scrolled through about a billion tweets beforehand.

3. Oxford City

Happy deal

ICYMI | We are delighted to announce Matt Paterson has joined ahead of the 2017/18 season pic.twitter.com/SyUHAf5jiM — Oxford City FC (@OxCityFC) June 2, 2017

I’m lovin’ it, and so was everybody else when Oxford City signed Matt Paterson in a branch of McDonald’s earlier in the summer.

“I got myself a strawberry milkshake and Matt is in post-season training so he’s looking after his weight and he didn’t have anything,” said Mark Jones, head coach at the club.

“I thought I’d better get a strawberry milkshake just so McDonald’s don’t get the hump!”

4. Yeovil Town

Oh Snap

The new @Snapchat feature is pretty cool. You can see who's at Huish Park...✍️⚽️😉 #YTFC pic.twitter.com/YhFHRd7wM0 — Yeovil Town FC (@YTFC) June 26, 2017

Yeovil Town didn’t miss a beat when they announced the signing of Jake Gray using Snapchat’s new feature Snap Maps – a groundbreaking moment for all involved.

5. Everton

Come fly with me

Everton announced Spanish signing Sandro Ramirez with this weird and wonderful video, taking the viewer on a journey to meet their new striker.

Loving the music – in fact if it weren’t for the player reveal at the end, this could well double up as a news intro.

6. Crystal Palace

No smoke without hire

Crystal Palace delighted fans with this post, showing smoke emitting from local fast food restaurant The Original Tasty Jerk.

Playing on the notion of the smoke that signals a new Pope, Crystal Palace later announced Frank de Boer as their new manager – surely it should have been an orange plume then?

7. Arsenal

Welcome Kolasinac

Right, time for a quick quiz…



The following 🔟 players have been signed by Arsène Wenger - can you spot them all? pic.twitter.com/ewEpmDRRs4 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) June 6, 2017

One of the summer’s earlier creative announcements, this low-key Arsenal effort revealed the signing of left back Sead Kolasinac if you look at the first letters of the nine players’ names.

It’s good, but not great. You’d certainly expect something a bit more Hollywood should Alexandre Lacazette arrive.

8. Huddersfield Town

Two in one

CONFIRMED: Aaron Mooy becomes #htafc's record signing & reveals the 17/18 home kit with new sponsor OPE SPORTS https://t.co/aWx3rCrtES (DTS) pic.twitter.com/sl6XXqmG2y — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) June 30, 2017

Why waste money on a separate kit reveal AND player announcement? Huddersfield Town immediately got their money’s worth from new signing Aaron Mooy by getting him to hold the club’s new shirt while wearing it at the same time.

Why not throw in a third for good luck?

9. Ryan McLaughlin

Barca bluff

New chapter. Thanks for the messages everyone buzzing to get started at such a big club like Barcelona. Honoured 🙌🏻 #viscabarca #gracias pic.twitter.com/yJHjcBYuZR — Ryan McLaughlin (@RyanMcL2) July 1, 2017

This one’s more aspirational than factual – Oldham Athletic player Ryan McLaughlin visited the Nou Camp on holiday and pretended to be the club’s new signing.

It’s pretty convincing stuff.

10. West Brom

Baggies banter

And last but certainly not least, how about this personal reply from new West Brom signing Jay Rodriguez when they were asked if they planned to sign anyone?

So polite and friendly.