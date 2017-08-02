10 of Bolton’s starting XI were trialists and it was the most pre-season thing ever
High-profile transfers are usually the order of the day for Premier League sides in summer, but look a little lower down the leagues and you’ll find that trialists are the pre-season fashion.
In an attempt to find the next Jamie Vardy, clubs will offer trialists the chance to impress them in pre-season games such as Bolton’s against Marine FC.
Bolton won promotion to the Championship from League One in the 2016/17 season, and ahead of their return to the country’s second division, the team sheet had a theme…
#BWFC XI to face @MarineAFC: Turner, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist, Trialist. 🐘 🏰— Bolton Wanderers FC (@OfficialBWFC) August 1, 2017
Yes, the only contracted player in the starting XI was goalkeeper Jake Turner, while all 10 outfield starters played under the name Trialist.
The teams @MarineAFC v @OfficialBWFC pic.twitter.com/QQMnwhyKv8— Marine Football Club (@MarineAFC) August 1, 2017
Three more trialists on the bench too – is Bolton’s squad a little light this year?
When you join a club and find out there are no players there https://t.co/PWQVsu8kRn— Adam Pita (@Adam_Pita) August 1, 2017
Announce Trialist 😂😂 https://t.co/JmOqvW54TM— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 1, 2017
Unless of course, we’ve all been naive and it is in fact a hugely talented family of brothers…
Always said that Trialist family were a talented bunch 👏🏼— Luke Samuels (@Lukesamuels2) August 1, 2017
A few people wondered whether or not Trialist might be an acceptable guess for first goalscorer, but it was always unlikely to be the case.
😂 We are not taking any #RequestABet selections which include "Trialist" to score. #BWFC https://t.co/w4X5wHGf1L— Sky Bet (@SkyBet) July 28, 2017
Keep your eyes out for Trialist next season, apparently he gets everywhere.
