10 most expensive footballers in history
Ousmane Dembele has become the second-most expensive footballer in history after replacing the record-holder, Neymar, at Barcelona.
Here, we list the top 10 deals.
1. Neymar, Barcelona to Paris St Germain, 2017, €217.5million
2. Ousmane Dembele, Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona, 2017, €105m
3. Paul Pogba, Juventus to Manchester United, 2016, €96.5m
4. Gareth Bale, Tottenham to Real Madrid, 2013, €92.5m
5. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United to Real Madrid, 2009, €86.7m
6. Gonzalo Higuain, Napoli to Juventus, 2016, €81.6m
7. Romelu Lukaku, Everton to Manchester United, 2017, €81.3m
8. Luis Suarez, Liverpool to Barcelona, 2014, €70.5m
9. James Rodriguez, Monaco to Real Madrid, 2014, €68.3m
10. Oscar, Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG, 2017, €65m
