10 most expensive footballers in history

Ousmane Dembele has become the second-most expensive footballer in history after replacing the record-holder, Neymar, at Barcelona.

Here, we list the top 10 deals.

1. Neymar, Barcelona to Paris St Germain, 2017, €217.5million

2. Ousmane Dembele, Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona, 2017, €105m

3. Paul Pogba, Juventus to Manchester United, 2016, €96.5m

4. Gareth Bale, Tottenham to Real Madrid, 2013, €92.5m

5. Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United to Real Madrid, 2009, €86.7m

6. Gonzalo Higuain, Napoli to Juventus, 2016, €81.6m

7. Romelu Lukaku, Everton to Manchester United, 2017, €81.3m

8. Luis Suarez, Liverpool to Barcelona, 2014, €70.5m

9. James Rodriguez, Monaco to Real Madrid, 2014, €68.3m

10. Oscar, Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG, 2017, €65m