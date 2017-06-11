10 joyous and magnificent pictures of Rafael Nadal winning his 10th French Open title

Back to Sport Home

Rafael Nadal needed just two hours and five minutes to beat Stan Wawrinka and earn his 10th French Open title at Roland Garros.

It’s a phenomenal achievement. Beating Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 6-1 Nadal ensured he gave up just 35 games all tournament.

Here’s the man himself, having just imparted an irresponsible amount of spin onto a poor tennis ball.

Rafael Nadal at the 2017 French Open
(David Vincent/AP)

After his struggles with injury, how good is it to see Nadal back in peak shape? Those legs.

Rafael Nadal at the 2017 French Open
(Petr David Josek/AP)

Someone’s going to have to restitch those trainers.

Rafael Nadal's trainers at the 2017 French Open
(Christophe Ena/AP)

Seriously, take a look at that arm will you? It’s the tennis balls we feel sorry for.

Rafael Nadal at the 2017 French Open
(David Vincent/AP)

Just one more picture of Nadal’s magnificence in full flow? Thanks.

Rafael Nadal during the 2017 French Open final
(Christophe Ena/AP)

Nadal and clay – quite the love story.

Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open final
(Christophe Ena/AP)

Here’s the champ, covered in the surface he cannot be beaten on.

Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his 10th French Open title
(David Vincent/AP)

That’s 10 French Open titles. Double figures. The first man to achieve 10 of the same Grand Slam.

Rafael Nadal is congratulated on winning his 10th French Open title
(Petr David Josek/AP)

After three years without his beloved trophy, it’s back where, let’s be honest, it belongs.

Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his 10th French Open title
(Christophe Ena/AP)

“What’re you up to?” “Oh me? Just relaxing with my trophy on the end of my own personalised podium.”

Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his 10th French Open title
(Petr David Josek/AP)

Congratulations Rafa, the king of clay.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, 10, French Open, Rafael Nadal, Roland Garros, Tennis, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport