Zombie king George Romero given posthumous Hollywood star

Shaun Of The Dead director Edgar Wright has said he is indebted to George Romero as the late zombie legend’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled.

The British director recounted to fans in Los Angeles on Wednesday how he bonded with long-time collaborator Simon Pegg over a love of Romero classic Dawn Of The Dead, before making their break-out film.

Romero died in July after a brief battle with lung cancer, so his star was accepted by his widow Suzanne Desrocher Romero.

Malcolm McDowell, Tina Romero, Suzanne Desrocher Romero, Greg Nicotero and Edgar Wright (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Wright, 43, said: “I’m not sure I would be working in Hollywood right now if it wasn’t for George. A lot of people owe George a huge debt of gratitude for his inspiration and I’m just one of many.”

Without Night Of The Living Dead, he added, popular works such as Michael Jackson’s Thriller and The Walking Dead would not exist.

Wright said the last time he spoke to Romero was when he emailed him to congratulate him on the news when it was announced he would be presented with a star.

He received a humorous response to say people will one day wonder why his name is on Hollywood Boulevard embedded underneath dog excrement.

“As per his email, we have to make sure that this star is kept sparkling clean and this star like his zombies will last forever,” Wright added.

Suzanne Desrocher Romero accepts George Romero’s star on the Walk of Fame (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Ms Desrocher Romero accepted the 2,621st star to be installed on the Walk of Fame and was joined by her late husband’s daughter Tina Romero.

“He was such a life force, his light shall never be dimmed,” Ms Desrocher Romero said. “I will treasure this day for the rest of my life.”